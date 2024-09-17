OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KIDS

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of KIDS opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.18. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 4.90.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 769,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after buying an additional 177,640 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $2,894,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after buying an additional 87,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 487,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.