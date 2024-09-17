Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Insider Jamie Brooke Buys 8,000 Shares

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Brooke purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,425 ($18.82) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($150,594.45).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON:OIG opened at GBX 1,438 ($19.00) on Tuesday. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1,020 ($13.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,395.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,300.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

