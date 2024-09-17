Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Insider Jamie Brooke Buys 8,000 Shares

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Brooke purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,425 ($18.82) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($150,594.45).
Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of LON:OIG opened at GBX 1,438 ($19.00) on Tuesday. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1,020 ($13.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,395.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,300.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.11 and a beta of 0.88.
Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oryx International Growth Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to Apply Trading Volume Analysis to Stock Trading
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Market Got It Wrong—Why Progress Software Deserves a Second Look
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- PENN Entertainment Eyes ESPN BET to Score Big in 2024 NFL Season
Receive News & Ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.