OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 54,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 113,090 shares.The stock last traded at $143.90 and had previously closed at $144.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.58.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,249,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 316,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

