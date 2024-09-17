Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $95.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,117. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.93. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,945,000 after buying an additional 907,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $628,855,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

