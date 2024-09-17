Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.40

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.05), with a volume of 1062226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.91 ($0.05).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
