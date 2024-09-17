PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Update

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.0 days.

PageGroup Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MPGPF remained flat at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 637. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. PageGroup has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPGPF shares. Barclays raised shares of PageGroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded PageGroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.

