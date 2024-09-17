Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) Insider Hugh Warner Acquires 601,612 Shares

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Warner purchased 601,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,056.42 ($14,227.31).

Hugh Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Patriot Lithium alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Hugh Warner bought 116,669 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$5,950.12 ($4,020.35).

On Monday, August 5th, Hugh Warner acquired 1,000,000 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($33,783.78).

Patriot Lithium Stock Performance

Patriot Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Patriot Lithium Limited, an exploration company, engages in exploration and development of lithium projects in the United States and Canada. It holds various interests in the Black Hills, Wickenburg, and Ontario Lithium projects. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.