Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) Insider Hugh Warner Acquires 601,612 Shares

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Warner purchased 601,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,056.42 ($14,227.31).
Hugh Warner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Hugh Warner bought 116,669 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$5,950.12 ($4,020.35).
- On Monday, August 5th, Hugh Warner acquired 1,000,000 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($33,783.78).
