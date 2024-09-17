PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,091,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $326,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,832,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 957.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after purchasing an additional 547,509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 14,785.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after buying an additional 539,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after buying an additional 347,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $16,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,527,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,882,283.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,049,500 shares of company stock worth $109,399,914 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.