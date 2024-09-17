Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for about 1.4% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.11% of Mosaic worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 142,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 84.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,083,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 955,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Mosaic by 107.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 104,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 53,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mosaic by 34.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

