Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $350.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.44. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $353.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.