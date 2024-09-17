Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 13,927 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.6% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 32,504 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,562,366 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $162,345,000 after acquiring an additional 725,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at $25,617,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $117.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

