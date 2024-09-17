Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIGH. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,335,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 43,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HIGH opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.