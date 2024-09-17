Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,938 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.54% of MRC Global worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $56,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

