Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 5,250 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vector Group worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vector Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,160,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 90,202 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Vector Group by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Vector Group by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of VGR stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $15.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.90 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.