Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 8,131 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $382,015,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 666.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after buying an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $96,859,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.82.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

