Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 121.3% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $723.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $273.93.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

