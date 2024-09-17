Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 166,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000. Life Time Group comprises 1.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of Life Time Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after buying an additional 558,488 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $741,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,880,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at $123,804,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Time Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LTH shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LTH

About Life Time Group

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.