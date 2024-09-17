Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 146 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $459,245,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,715,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,567,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

DIS stock opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.35.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

