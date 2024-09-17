Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

