Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $258.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.11 and a 200 day moving average of $245.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $259.24.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

