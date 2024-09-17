Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,234,000 after purchasing an additional 443,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

