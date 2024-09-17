Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 63,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000.

MDYV opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

