Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,542 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $473.24 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

