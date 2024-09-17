Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,045 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,489,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 310,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 146,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $128.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $133.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

