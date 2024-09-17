Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $267.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 505.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $398.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $2,094,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,286,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $2,094,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,719 shares of company stock valued at $47,133,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

