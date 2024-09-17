Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 526 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPLV opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

