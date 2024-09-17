Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,631,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,703,000 after purchasing an additional 550,017 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,479 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 449,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after buying an additional 427,232 shares during the period.

LMBS opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

