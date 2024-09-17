Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

PRM opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 2.00. Perimeter Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $127.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,573,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,456,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 10.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,117,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 200,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 698,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

