Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in August

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,574,400 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 1,983,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Perseus Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

Perseus Mining stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. Perseus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.06.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.