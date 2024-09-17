Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Trading 7.7% Higher

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). 10,990,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 12,082,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.28 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market cap of £36.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

