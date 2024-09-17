Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.
Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.
Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile
