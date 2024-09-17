Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

PIPR traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,701. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.06. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $280.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,556.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,276 shares of company stock worth $3,936,252. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

