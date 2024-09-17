Plancorp LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 171,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 414,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $566.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $488.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $553.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

