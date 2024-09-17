Plancorp LLC Increases Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,767 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $23,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

