PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Down 23.5% in August

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PLDT Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PHI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. 32,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. PLDT has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $30.39.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 21.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
PLDT Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.634 per share. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
