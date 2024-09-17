PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Down 23.5% in August

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHIGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in PLDT by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PLDT by 141.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PLDT by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PHI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. 32,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. PLDT has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $30.39.

PLDT (NYSE:PHIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 21.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PLDT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.634 per share. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Further Reading

