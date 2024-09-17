Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.57.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

