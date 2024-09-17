Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Update

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. 699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

