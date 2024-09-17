Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) were up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 832,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,075,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $971.23 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.44 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Portillo’s by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

