PotCoin Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $20.67 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00105270 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011289 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000084 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

