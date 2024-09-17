PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$31.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSK. Scotiabank upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.17.
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
