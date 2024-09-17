PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$31.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSK. Scotiabank upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.17.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

PSK stock traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$27.50. 122,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.57. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$21.22 and a one year high of C$28.59. The company has a market cap of C$6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

