Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,789,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $384,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BioNTech by 47.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 106.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.85.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.94 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

