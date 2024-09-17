Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,536,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,370 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.48% of Bath & Body Works worth $216,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 75.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.