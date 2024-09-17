Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,986,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.05% of BeiGene worth $711,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGNE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.42.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $196.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.61. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.97 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

