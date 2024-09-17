Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 4,515 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,085,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for approximately 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Raymond James worth $1,493,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 36.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3,257.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

