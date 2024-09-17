Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,400 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Profire Energy Trading Up 1.9 %
PFIE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. 3,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,501. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $73.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.51.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Profire Energy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Profire Energy
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.
