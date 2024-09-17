Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,400 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Profire Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

PFIE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. 3,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,501. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $73.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 235,664 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 118,550 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,739,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 91,941 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,484,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 57,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

