ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. 21,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.21. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.8192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $9.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $896,000.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

