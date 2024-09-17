PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Short Interest Update

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

PCTTW traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,097. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

