Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 43,316 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KBR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,331,000 after purchasing an additional 196,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 8.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 17.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. TD Cowen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.43. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

