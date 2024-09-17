Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.52 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PH opened at $597.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $601.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $563.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

