Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.95 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,992 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.



